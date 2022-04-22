New T&TEC board appointed

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has urged the newly appointed board of T&TEC to work towards a sustainable plan to strengthen the commission’s financial position so it can continue to provide a reliable electricity supply to the country.

The board was appointed at a ceremony at the Ministry of Public Utilities on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, on April 21.

Romney Thomas was reappointed chairman. Other reappointed members are: John Chapman, Andrew Alves, Clifford Campbell, Charmaine Caballero and Janet Richards.

Newly appointed commissioners are: Raphael Ajodhia and Anthony Peyson, who will serve as deputy chairman.

Gonzales addressed the need to ensure the robust execution of projects under the Public Sector Investment Programme and the importance of the continued digitization and automation of the commission’s operations.

He said especially in the face of climate change and other challenges, continuous assessment of the power distribution grid must be carried out to ensure its resilience. He highlighted T&TEC’s role in driving the Government's thrust towards greater energy efficiency and conservation in Trinidad and Tobago.

The board was encouraged to maintain harmonious partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders, including the Regulated Industries Commission, for the improvement of customer service and care, the completion of the rate review process and the relevant workers’ unions, with the aim of resolving all outstanding industrial relations issues.

The Cabinet-appointed board will serve for two years with effect from April 12.