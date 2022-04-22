Man shot dead at relative's Longdenville home

A 51-year-old man was gunned down while visiting a relative in Longdenville on Thursday night.

Police said Kurt David Smith visited a relative's home on Tom Tom Trace, Longdenville, and asked to borrow her car, a black Kia Cerato.

He told her he was going to meet someone at Chuck E Cheese, Brentwood Park, Chaguanas.

Smith returned to the relative's home at around 7.35 pm and was shot dead while trying to park the car.

Two relatives saw him bleeding in the driver's seat. They took Smith to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was declared dead at 8.35 pm.

A team of police from the Longdenville police post and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

Investigators said Smith was originally from Maraval and was a suspect in several high-profile investigations.

In 2016 Smith, formerly known as Kurt Cupid

, was arrested and charged for the robbery of $1.5 million from the Mausica branch of PriceSmart.