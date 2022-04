Man dies days after shooting attack in Enterprise

A 23-year-old man has died three days after he was shot in a gun attack that killed another man.

Police said Curt Cupid died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre on Thursday.

Cupid and Kelly Malook, 37, were shot at Freedom Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas at around 10 pm Monday night. Malook was found dead in the gallery of his home while Cupid was taken for medical attention.