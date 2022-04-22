Comparison of fuel prices makes sense

THE EDITOR: We cannot compare prices without a parity rating or a common denominator. The argument that a dollar is a dollar in a respective country is to disregard the purchasing power of that dollar.

A daily parity rating which shows the comparative figures is given by the Central Bank and is useful for pricing purposes, even when the figure is needed for tendering purposes.

A letter by Akash Samaroo puts things in perspective showing the comprison between our fuel price and that of Barbados. In it he shows that for a standard-sized sedan in Barbados the cost is $694.08 today while in TT it will be $337.50 in the proposed increase, and for the Toyota Hilux it is $927.77 in Barbados, compared to $322.80, our new price. Samaroo did not give figures for Jamaica.

This comparison makes sense to me as it advises us of the cost to our fellow Caricom neighbours.

We need to be reminded of the calls from many quarters for the removal of the fuel subsidy for a long time now, including the claim of former finance minister Larry Howai, who some time ago suggested that the subsidy is equivalent to "more schools and hospitals and an annual increase of ten per cent to civil servants."

Likewise, during the refinery days we were burdened with the fuel subsidy. Those of us who see the need to adjust our activities in travel and driving are on the right road.

As we see activities contra price increases, the respected right of citizens, we should not be blindly and emotionally protesting only for the flow of things currently going on. An informed citizenry is important to action.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas