Boodoo to captain TT Under-15 cricket team

Brendan Boodoo, right, receives the North/South Under-15 Classic trophy from Shamshad Ali of Price Club Supermarket. Price Club sponsored the four age-group cricket classics for Under-19s, Under-17s, Under-15s and Under-13s. - TT CRICKET BOARD

OPENING batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament, from August 18-28 in Grenada.

Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted the Price Club Inter Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic, last Saturday.

The other South East players in the squad are batsman Zane Maraj, Renaldo Fournillier, Israel Gonzales and Scyon Charles.

Central Zone, runners-up in the Under-15 Inter Zone competition, got three picks comprising quick bowler Dimitri Ramjattan, Darrius Batoosingh and Aadi Ramsaran.

East, North and North East all have two representatives on the national squad with spinner Yasir Chan Deen selected as the vice-captain of the squad.

There are also three reserves with Brian Browne as coach and Kelvin Mohammed as manager.

TT are the defending champions of the regional Under-15 championship.

T&T UNDER-15 SQUAD: Brendan Boodoo (captain, South East), Yasir Chan Deen (vice-captain, East), Darrius Batoosingh (Central), Dimitri Ramjattan (Central), Cristian Lall (wicketkeeper, East), Zane Maraj (South East), Maleek Jamal Lewis (North), Aadi Ramsaran (Central), Ashmir Singh (North East), Renaldo Fournillier (South East), Ganesh Gobin (South East), Israel Gonzales (North East), Dominic Redhead (North), Scyon Charles II (South East); Reserves - Tyler Ramroop (East), Ethan Ramcharan (South), Qadeer Juman (East).

OFFICIALS: Brian Browne (coach), Kelvin Mohammed (manager).