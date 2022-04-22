All marriages matter, people

THE EDITOR: We have too many failed marriages in our country. We need to do much better.

If you want a marriage to run properly you have to take care of it. Being tall, dark, handsome and intelligent alone do not cut it. Successful marriages require regular and consistent maintainence.

Marriage is a three-legged race. When you work together, you both do well. You cover one another's weaknesses and reinforce each other's strengths. When one stumbles the other assists. That is what marriage is all about.

Here are some factors that need to be present for a marriage to work:

Commitment: Both parties must be committed to each other. Trust is the foundation of a good marriage. Trust begins with commitment.

Communication: Without effective communication any marriage is in trouble.

Co-ordination: Without co-ordination a marriage will face conflict and tension. You will work against each other.

Consideration: Lacking consideration is selfishness. True teammates respect their partner's feelings, desires, preferences.

Clarity: Dream big and dream together. If you aim at nothing, you will hit it.

Commitment, communication, co-ordination, consideration and clarity equal contentment. Teamwork beats individual excellence always.

A successful marriage is no walk in Central Park, NYC. It is very hard work. You are both on the same team. You need to cover each other's back always.

Every single marriage matters, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town