TTOC head tells Tobago: Sport can reduce crime, delinquency

TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis. File photo/Roger Jacob

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis believes sport can be used as an invaluable tool in preventing young people from becoming involved crime and delinquency.

“Especially now, coming out of covid19, sport is very important, because it is a powerful language that engages and empowers young people and youth like nothing else, other than culture, music and art,” he said on Thursday.

“None of us could deny that Trinidad and Tobago is facing significant challenges not just economically and financially but in terms of crime an increase in gun violence.

“So I would like to urge everyone to let us see sport as an invaluable tool to use to engage the youth and young people, to inspire and motivate them to be better human beings and to be the best that they can be.

“I think that sport is more important than ever before and I want to urge everyone – the leaders, policy-makers, schools, education system, communities, parents, guardians, coaches, everyone – let us all step up to the plate and give the youths and young people who have talent and potential in sport an opportunity to be the best that they could be.”

Lewis spoke in an interview with reporters after presenting the Queen’s baton to THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris during a simple reception at the Buccoo boardwalk in Tobago.

The local leg of the baton relay made its way to the island on Thursday, where several national athletes, hoping to represent the country in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, were exposed to the island’s culture and historical sites.

During the day-long trip, the athletes visited the Buccoo Government Primary School, Nylon Pool, Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Fort King George and the I Love Tobago gateway sign in Scarborough.