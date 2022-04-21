Tobago's covid19 deaths remain at 263

Image courtesy CDC

There are now 292 active covid19 cases in Tobago after four new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 263.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 11 people in Tobago are hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and the other eight unvaccinated.

The division said to date there are 7,840 recovered patients on the island.