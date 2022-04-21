Time to cut off perks

THE EDITOR: Due to the worldwide increase in the price of gas, taxpayers have been asked to bear the burden of adjustment with the removal of the subsidy on fuel – four times since 2015.

Since taxpayers subsidise the many perks that parliamentarians and councillors receive under the camouflage of allowances, these honourable men and women should abandon these subsidies which they have been enjoying liberally for years.

Taxpayers should demand the removal of the following subsidies for elected representatives and senior government officials:

The removal of the housing subsidy/allowance.

The removal of entertainment subsidy/allowance.

The removal of VAT exemptions on cars.

The removal of telephone subsidy/allowance.

This will go a long way towards making taxpayers feel there is equity and fairness in society especially when it is we, the people, who are regularly asked to bear the burden of economic adjustments.

IMAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity