Man charged with stealing $3,800 from boss

A Laventille man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with stealing $3,800 from his boss on Wednesday.

A police report said Shakem Paul, of Trou Macaque, Laventille Road, an employee of Diesel Services in Barataria, left the building with his employer after securing the money in a desk drawer around 3.30 pm.

The employer returned later that day and found the money missing.

Police claimed Paul did not show up for work on Thursday and admitted to taking the money when the employer called him to ask about the missing cash.

After the victim reported the incident to the police, Paul was contacted and asked to go to the Morvant police station, where he was arrested and charged.