Kendal-Brown ‘excited’ to earn spot for Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 CAC Games

Amanda Kendal-Brown. Photo courtesy Kendal-Brown. -

US-born Trinidad and Tobago archer Amanda Kendal-Brown is thrilled after earning this country a spot in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, and hopes to inspire other female archers in the region.

Born in Miami, Florida, US to a TT mother, Kendal-Brown, 32, says she practically spent her life between TT and the US.

She told Newsday there was no hesitancy when deciding which country she wanted to represent.

“I love the country and my heritage and culture.

“I’ve been with Team USA before for different sports, I know how they operate and they’ve offered me a chance to train with them. But we’re (TT) a small country but we’re still mighty…It feels more homely and comfy.”

Kendal-Brown, an Olympic recurve shooter, was ranked 13th of 25 athletes at the CAC Games qualifiers in Puerto Rico in March in the female recurve category. She finished above athletes from the US, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

TT are now guaranteed a spot in the games, with more opportunities to qualify expected in September.

Before Kendal-Brown, the last local female recurve archer to attend a qualifier was Nazimine Roopnarine in 2014.

The games will be held from June 23-July 8, 2023 in Panama.

In addition to securing a spot in the competition for the country, Kendal-Brown will also have to qualify locally to be chosen to represent TT.

She told Newsday, “There are many pathways to go through and hurdles to jump. This is the first one.”

She said she competed in the March trials as opposed to those in September because she had just returned from training for a month in Switzerland.

In addition, she said, “The first qualifiers are a bit easier to get into. I learnt that in the previous cycle when I was looking at the schedule with my coaches – I don’t make most decisions on my own, I sit with my coaches and go through the schedule and the season – the first was the best shot.”

She said she felt good after qualifying but knew she needed to keep her game up.

“There were still things I needed to work on, and Arizona Cup was two weeks after…

“My scores were able to jump up even more, especially since Puerto Rico was first tournament of the season – nerves and all that.”

She added, “I’m very excited, I hope I do get to represent TT in the CAC games.”

She currently holds a national indoor record and two outdoor records.