Health rules teaching tips for children

THE EDITOR: As schools reopen during the pandemic, public health and safety rules may be hard for children to follow.

Wearing a mask all day, physical distancing and regular sanitising of hands will be difficult and a bit out of the ordinary for them.

If children need to wear masks at school, they may have to do so for long periods of time.

Impulsive children often act without thinking. They may pull off their masks to talk to friends or teachers without realising they’re doing it.

Parents can clip a breakaway lanyard to one of the elastic ear straps of the mask. That way, when it’s pulled off, it’s hanging around your child’s neck as a reminder to them, to put it back on. It will also prevent the mask falling to the ground.

Teachers must stay calm and be patient. Explain the importance around mask-wearing at every opportunity.

Physical distancing can also be difficult for students who are impulsive and have a hard time thinking through their actions.

Parents can practise putting on the brakes by playing a version of “red light, green light.” Put stuffed animals or other objects around the house. When your child starts getting too close, call out “yellow light.” If they get closer than the allowed space, call out, “Red light.”

Another challenge is hand-washing and proper sanitising. Parents or guardians can write step-by-step directions for washing hands, in words or pictures, or print out a picture from the internet. Put a copy in the bathroom at home and another in your child’s backpack to be a visual reminder to them when they are at school. You can also make a copy for the teacher to use with your child.

School staff can teach children the importance of washing hands. Demonstrate how much soap to use. Show them how to turn the water on and off with the least amount of contact.

Show them how to dry their hands and where to throw away the paper towels. Post step-by-step directions for the entire sanitising process in classrooms and near bathroom sinks.

We are still in a pandemic and I commend government for seeking to return children to as much normality as possible. Children need to interact physically and expand on their social skills in order for proper development. Let us do our part to protect our children, our future leaders.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando