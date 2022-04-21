Five bandits held after robbery in San Juan

File photo -

FIVE men were arrested after they robbed and stabbed a man at a gyro cart in San Juan during the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the 30-year-old Barataria man was at the cart on the corner of Aziz Lane and the Eastern Main Road, at around 12.40 am, when three men armed with knives held him up.

When the man resisted, he was stabbed several times in the left hand and elbow before being robbed of his cellphone by the men, who then ran off along the main road.

A report was made and North Eastern Division Task Force police officers responded. They later intercepted a white Nissan Wingroad and detained the three bandits and two other accomplices.

The men, whose ages range from 19-34, are expected to be questioned shortly and put on identification parades. San Juan police are continuing investigations.