Fewer cars at Forensic Science Centre after busy Wednesday

Parking lot of the Forensic Science Centre

Fewer cars were seen at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Thursday morning after an overcrowded Wednesday.

Owing to the full carpark families had to park on the road and walk in. Hearses also faced the same struggle when dropping off the bodies, some waiting for hours on Wednesday.

The centre was at capacity that day, as multiple bodies were being brought there and resources were strained because of the 15 murders recorded between last Thursday and Tuesday night.

On whether covid19 fatalities were contributing to the overload, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said there was no possibility of a backlog. He said the reasons given by regional health authorities for the delays were families being quarantined, unavailable or awaiting funeral arrangements.

Deyalsingh was responding to a question about a lack of PCR tests in the Senate on Wednesday.