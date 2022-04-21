Borough Day returns

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas announces plans for this year's Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations.

AFTER a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the annual Point Fortin Borough Day festivities will resume on Friday.

This represents not only the restoration of a significant event on the cultural calendar, but also a test of the ongoing transition to a life in which covid19 is endemic.

For sure, the planned series of events – which are to be formally launched in a ceremony at the John Cupid Market Square – will be somewhat more muted than normal.

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas has declared there will be no J’Ouvert. Other street activities such as the Pan on the Move competition are on hold.

However, several other gatherings are earmarked, such as the mayor’s all-inclusive charity event, entitled Legacy. People will still be able to enjoy the wonderful sounds of steelpan against the backdrop of Guapo/Clifton Hill beach.

“Though TT is still in a pandemic, our diary of events will cater for patrons’ safety, adhering to health compliance requirements where necessary,” Ms Thomas said last month.

Though things have been scaled down, the importance of the commemoration remains as vital as ever.

Point Fortin has played an integral role in the shaping of our culture. For example, there is a strong case to be made for the community being regarded as among the birthplaces of pan, if not the birthplace.

In the 1930s, people from far off places like Arima and Port of Spain would travel south to spend weekends, relaxing on the beach, feting and enjoying country life.

It is said some northerners were first introduced to the sound of pan in Point Fortin, an experience they took back to Port of Spain. There are even eyewitness accounts which suggest pan was played on the beaches of Point Fortin long before being documented elsewhere.

More certain, perhaps, are Point Fortin’s ties to Spiritual Baptists, with locations such as Cap-de-Ville being key to that faith. These ties were arguably integral in the evolution of soca music, with the rhythmic musicality of Baptist traditions paving the way for the success of stars like Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons.

Point Fortin was also something of a regional hub long before the dream of Caribbean integration. If Trinidadians migrated there on weekends, people from Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines settled there as oilfield workers.

These factors have contributed to the unique characteristics of the area.

Coming on the heels of Easter and ahead of the planned Carnival in Tobago in October, Borough Day celebrations also represent a testing of the waters when it comes to partying during a pandemic.

In scaling back events, Mayor Thomas has already set the right tone. But it will now be for patrons to follow her lead.