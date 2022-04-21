All-rounder Fareez Ali leads Central to U17 title

Central’s Dinesh Sookdeo plays a shot against South East during the Under-17 Inter-Zone Youth Series final, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

CENTRAL romped to another TT Cricket Board/Price Club Supermarket Inter-Zone Youth Series title when they defeated South East by seven wickets to hoist the Under-17 crown, at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva, on Wednesday.

A man-of-the-match performance from all-rounder Fareez Ali (69 not out) partnered with a well-worked half-century from Dinesh Sookdeo (50) saw Central make light work of South East’s target of 182, as they rallied to 183/3 after 33 overs to capture their second 2022 trophy.

South East won the toss and chose to bat first. A top-order collapse saw them reeling at 51/4 after 15 overs before Romario King (64 not out) and Brendan Boodoo (22) stabilised the innings.

When Boodoo perished, run out brilliantly via a direct hit from Central’s Justin Jagessar, Rahul Ali (16) produced a cameo knock before another quick fall of bottom-order batsmen Aadian Racha (five), Aleem Mohammed (three) and Akshay Seecharan (two).

However, number ten batsman Naiel Mohammed joined an in-form King in the middle and the pair put on a strong 65-run partnership to carry South East to 182, before Mohammed was out caught by Terrell Coombs off Ali.

King’s unbeaten knock of 64 came off 51 balls and comprised of one six and eight fours.

South East’s collapse came courtesy of stellar spells from Central’s bowling attack as Ali (2/18) emerged with the best figures while Alvin Sonny (2/25), Kevin Kanhai (2/43) and Zachary Madray (2/44) also bagged two wickets each.

In their turn at the crease, Central had an early scare as they lost opener Kevin Maharaj (duck) with just four runs on the board. Jagessar (31) joined forces with Sookdeo and the pair guided Central to 79 before the latter was dismissed, bowled by Cristian Rampersad.

Sookdeo’s half-century came from 52 balls and was made up of one six and six fours. Incoming batsman Ali met Jagessar in the middle but the latter soon fell, trapped leg-before by a determined Rampersad.

Ali welcomed Sonny (22 not out) to the pitch and together, led Central to victory. Ali smashed one six and seven fours in his unbeaten 69, which came off 51 balls.

Rampersad (2/37) finished as South East’s best bowler.

Last month, Central defeated North to capture the Price Club/Tiger Tanks U19 Youth Series title.