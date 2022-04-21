20th Vaccination Week in Americas launches at Trincity Mall, April 23

The Ministry of Health announced the launch of the 20th annual Pan-Americal Health Organisation (PAHO) Vaccination Week in the Americas will be held at Trincity Mall on April 23.

The announcement was made by nurse Grace Sookchand during the ministry’s covid19 media briefing on Wednesday.

Sookchand said Vaccination Week highlights the benefits of vaccinations and strengthens regular vaccination programmes in the region, targeting groups that are most at risk of contracting vaccine-preventable viruses.

Created in 2002, Sookchand said Vaccination Week was prompted by a measles outbreak in Comombia and Venezuela.

She said those targeted are children who may have started but not finished their schedule. Vaccinations for children start at two months.

She said Saturday’s event at Trincity Mall will be followed by a mini health fair where participants will have access to vaccines, screenings, free pap smears, blood sugar and blood pressure testing and general health information.