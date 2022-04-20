WASA’s credibility problem

Ramesh Deosaran - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Ravindra Nanga, recently told a joint parliamentary select committee WASA has become so serious about water leaks that the WASA board even sends some of its members to actually do on-the-spot inspections of such outstanding leaks. Sounds quite dutiful but in reality doesn’t seem so.

For almost two months now the water gushes out in the middle of the road from a leaking WASA pipeline – over 1,000 gallons so far and not stopping. In fact, this road, Hilltop Drive, Champs Fleurs, now has over six WASA leaks within less than a quarter mile, worsening when the water pressure increases. WASA’s management may well know about this since these leaks, big and small, have been repeatedly “fixed,” only to gush out a few days after and wash away the make-shift dirt covering.

Worse yet, the big, heavy leak in the middle of the road flows heavily and constantly into a San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation drain which, already collapsed for many years, continues to be further eroded, even damaging adjoining private property. Will Nanga or Minister Marvin Gonzales pay a visit as promised?

WASA’s credibility is at stake. Of course, the regional corporation also has its own credibility problem.

RAMESH DEOSARAN

professor emeritus