Trinidad and Tobago earn 11 more medals on final day of Carifta swimming

TRINIDAD and Tobago added 11 more medals on the final day of competition at the 2022 Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church, on Monday.

TT copped two gold medals, four silver and five bronze on the last night of the meet.

In total, TT ended the meet with 27 medals.

Winning gold for TT on the final night were Nikoli Blackman (boys 15-17 100m freestyle) and the boys 15-17 4x200m freestyle relay quartet of Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro.

Earning silver for TT were Zachary Anthony (boys 13-14 100m freestyle, boys 13-14 200m butterfly), Wilson (boys 15-17 100m freestyle) and Blackman (boys 15-17 200m butterfly).

Grabbing bronze medals were Liam Carrington (boys 13-14 200m individual medley), Blackman (boys 15-17 200m individual medley), Alejandro Agard (boys 11-12 50m breaststroke), Liam Roberts (boys 13-14 50m breaststroke) and the quartet of Anthony, Roberts, Carrington and Marcus Alexander (boys 13-14 4x200m freestyle relay).

The open water 5K event will be held at Carlisle Bay, on Wednesday.