Sponsors pleased with success of cricket Youth Series

The Price Club Supermarket owner Shamshad Ali, left, presents North captain Yasin Chan Deen with his silver medall after the U15 North/South Classic on Saturday. South won the match by seven runs. - Courtesy TTCB

Shamshad Ali, owner of The Price Club Supermarket – a major sponsor of the TT Cricket Board’s (TTCB) development programmes – commended the nation’s young cricketers on their exemplary performances throughout the ongoing Youth Series tournaments.

Since the government allowed domestic sport to resume locally in January, The Price Club has injected over $500,000 into this year’s Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 competitions.

Ali was present at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Saturday to witness the first North/South Classic for U15 cricketers in which South emerged victors by seven runs in a rain-affected match.

In a Facebook post, Ali praised those involved in providing the cricketers with the opportunities to realise their potential especially after the pandemic hit team sports hard.

“The calibre of discipline, sportsmanship and commitment displayed by each of these young men in every match is a testament to the nurturing and the support of their respective families, coaches and managers and the overall administrators of the TTCB,” the businessman posted.

He added that the quality of play on the field is exemplary and cannot be understated or undervalued.

“We would not partner with anything less and we are humbled to play a role in support of their continued development,” he added.

The Price Club was among the first to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility when the restrictions were lifted and pledged their support as the TTCB immediately kick-started the 2022 season.

Already completed are the Inter-Zone tournaments for the U19s and U15s (Scotiabank). The U17 final bowls off on Wednesday while the U13s are expected to be in action early next month.

These competitions, in addition to the North/South Classics in each age group are being sponsored by The Price Club Supermarket and Ali has made no secret of his satisfaction with the way the TTCB has delivered on its mandate.

Also adding to the salutations was medical doctor Shivanand Ramdeen who also posted on social media his glowing impressions of the TTCB activities so far.

He also heaped praises on the sponsors and affiliates for what he described as extremely well-organised and administered zonal competitions.

“To have seen the resumption of team sports just a couple months ago post-Covid and to have the organisational support of staff coaches, groundsmen, players all prepared and ready to resume cricket and to have already completed these high performance youth tournaments by April is testimony to the great vision and leadership of local cricket,” said Ramdeen.

He said it is rare to see the level of organisation, administration and execution, and the youth players and coaches also deserved immense congratulations.

“I wish everything in this country could run this way,” he closed.