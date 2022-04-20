South East vs Central in Price Club U17 final today

-

The Price Club Under-17 Inter-Zone Tournament climaxes at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Wednesday as the South East takes on Central in the title match from 9:30am.

South East have already captured the Scotiabank U15 crown for the 2022 season and will be hoping to go all the way once more in the U17 final.

A TT Cricket Board statement issued on Tuesday said that all eyes will be on batting all-rounder Raul Ali who helped his team reach the final with a match-winning knock in the semi-final against East last week.

Ali featured in a valuable partnership with Romario King to dig South East out of a deep hole for a nail-biting one-wicket win last Wednesday in the first semi-final.

East, batting first on the NCC Ground, struggled to reach 166 for six. But it was no easy going for South East either, chasing the small target and barely getting over the line having lost nine wickets on the way.

The South East boys are also counting on their most economical bowler Naiel Mohammed, Aadian Racha (back from injury) and all-rounder Nickyle Jalim.

However, their task will not be easy as Central captain and opening batsman Justin Jagessar showed class by smashing a superb 114 runs in his team’s eight-run semi-final win against North last Thursday in Balmain.

Another ominous signal is the return to form of Luke Ali who hit a timely 66 against the semi-final to ensure Central posted a challenging total.

Central will also pin their hopes on the continued consistent form with the ball of Fareez Ali and Alvin Sonny who also played a leading role in restricting North from reaching the championship match.

In the U15 Inter Zone final, South East were crowned champions by virtue of a better win-loss record against Central after the final was washed out by rain.

However, going into Wednesday’s U17 final, Central has the better win-loss record.