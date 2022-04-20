San Fernando students share mixed views on virtual vs physical classes

Secondary school students in San Fernando shared mixed views on learning methods, having spent the past two years doing online classes owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Newsday spoke with several students on Tuesday afternoon, the first day of the full reopening of schools.

Rianne Mohammed, a 13-year-old student at ASJA Girls' College on Park Street, said she prefers online classes to physical sessions because she feels more relaxed at home. The form two student added that it would be nice if the education system allowed for a combination of physical and virtual classes.

However, her brother Riard Mohammed, 14, of ASJA Boys' College, had the opposite view. He said he liked in-person classes and was happy to return to school.

"I learn better with the physical classes. I am happy to be out," Riard said.

Ethan Mangalsingh of San Fernando Central Secondary (SFCSC), also known as Mod Sec, recalled spending two days a week in physical classes last term. A form three student, he would prefer to go back to that schedule.

His sister Maia Mangalsingh attends the same school.

"I prefer to come to school, because I learn better this way. I also got to see my friends in person," she said.

Siblings Vijay Samlal and Kareena Samlal of SFCSC said they are taking all precautions to avoid contracting the virus. Both had a "good" experience on the first day of the term.