Queen’s Baton relay visits Trinidad and Tobago sites on Wednesday, Thursday

WITH 100 days to go before the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton has touched down in Trinidad and Tobago.

The games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.

President of the TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis said, “We are delighted that the baton is in TT.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot, Perry, is accompanying the Queen’s Baton. Perry is a multi-coloured bull.

A courtesy call was held on Tuesday with the Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and later in the day a reception took place at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross.

On Wednesday, the baton will move around Trinidad, but because of the covid19 pandemic, the relay will be scaled down.

At 8 am it will begin at the TT Olympic Committee House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

The relay will visit historical sites around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, which will include the Magnificent Seven.

The baton will travel to Tobago on Thursday.

“We are not doing the usual baton relay that is extensive, with large numbers of people carrying the baton and passing it to each other,” Lewis said. “We have a very modified relay-type activity, and the baton-carriers will include athletes who would have participated at the Commonwealth Games in the past and those who are seeking to qualify for the Birmingham 2022.”

The Queen’s Baton will visit 72 nations and territories before the games begin.

The relay started on October 7, 2021.