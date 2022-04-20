Non-stop CAL flights between Tobago and Barbados from May 8

A Caribbean Airlines plane -

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will be introducing non-stop flights between Barbados and Tobago from May 8.

The airlines said the addition of this new service is aligned to its mandate to improve regional connectivity and to support the development of multi-destination tourism.

CAL said it is also working with stakeholders on both islands to stimulate leisure travel and special promotions will be shared with customers in the coming weeks.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said, “The introduction of this non-stop service between Tobago and Barbados will be another choice for travellers to connect to various transatlantic markets. As we continue to reignite our customers passion for travel, this flight will facilitate easy connectivity for visitors to explore multiple destinations in the region.

"Multi-destination tourism offers each country the opportunity to maximum output from its tourism investments and related activities. As we work with our stakeholders to rebuild Caribbean travel, the airline will provide, as best as we can, convenient connections throughout the region and beyond.”