MIC-IT student receives President Medal

Richard Ramlochan with Her Excellency President Paula Mae Weekes. Ralochan received The President’s Medal Gold for Technical and Vocational Education (Open) for being the highest performing student at the National Examinations Council (NEC) Examinations (2020). -

The MIC-IT congratulated its Industrial Craft Programme (ICP) graduate Richard Ramlochan, who received the President’s Gold Medal for his outstanding performance on April 11 at President’s House.

Ramlochan, who attended MIC-IT’s Penal Technology Centre, started his journey in 2019 when he pursued the electrical wireman (2019) and electrical industrial (2020) craft programmes, said a media release.

He was awarded for his excellent performance in the electrical installation (wireman) and (industrial) 2020 wireman national examinations exams where he scored 99 per cent.

Ramlochan said that his success is a result of his dedication and hard work coupled with the support and guidance he received from the MIC-IT instructors. They include, Barry Andrews and Ronnie Dinoo (electrical installation wireman and industrial); Ranjit Boodoo (applied science); Kazemin Dinnoo (mathematics - wireman); David Dipchan (mathematics - industrial); Lystra Kangalee (communication); Jeremy Samsundar (technical English) and Candice Ramjattan (life skills), the release said.

Ramlochan now serves as an inspiration for other MIC-IT trainees. According to Ramlochan, “What I liked most about my experience at the Penal Technology Centre were the friendly staff and students, and the course work was to the point. The training I received at MIC-IT was excellent and exceeded my expectations.” His advice for present and future trainees – “Take your work seriously, work hard and it will pay off in the end.”