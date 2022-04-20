Man’s body found in Aripo

THE body of a man yet to be identified was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man was power-walking in the area and noticed the smell of decay at about 4.34 pm. He followed the scent and found the body.

The dead man was wearing a black jersey with white horizontal stripes, chequered coloured pants and black sneakers with white soles. The body was found near LP42, approximately five feet down in a ditch.

On January 28 the decomposing body of Keithisha Cudjoe, 21, was found in Aripo. Cudjoe, of Harding Place, was last seen on January 24. She was reported missing the day her body was found and was identified three days later.

Last year court clerk Andrea Bharatt's body was found a short distance away from Cudjoe's.

Bharatt, 23, was abducted on her way home on January 29, 2021. Her body was found in the Heights of Aripo five days later.