Man pleads not guilty to having ganja in cardboard box in Couva

A man held in a roadblock in Couva has pleaded not guilty to having a large quantity of marijuana.

Vaughn Cardinal faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Tuesday charged with having 2,720 grammes of marijuana.

The magistrate granted him $50,000 surety bail with a $10,000 cash alternative and adjourned the case to May 17.

PC Joseph laid the charge, and Sgt Randy Mungroo prosecuted.

The police arrested Cardinal on Friday at around 10.40 am at the roadblock in Balmain near the Ato Boldon Stadium. They stopped the car Cardinal was driving along the Couva Main Road.

Police searched the car and allegedly found five packets of marijuana in a cardboard box on the front passenger seat.

In December 2019, marijuana was decriminalised, allowing people to have less than 30 grammes for personal use.