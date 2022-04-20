Laventille man, 36, shot dead
A 36-year-old Laventille man was killed on Tuesday night.
Police reported that at around 8.42 pm Inter-Agency Task Force officers responded to a report of gunshots at Plaisance Terrace, John John.
On arrival, they found Ikemfula "Ike" Monroe in the driver's seat of a black Mitsubishi Lancer.
Monroe lived at Picton Road, Laventille.
Police said they found 24, 5.0mm and 12, 4.0mm shell casings at the scene.
No motive was given for the killing.
