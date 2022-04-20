Jogger finds decomposing body in Heights of Aripo

Homicide detectives are trying to identify the decomposing body of a man that was found off a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a man was jogging in the area at around 4.35 pm when, on reaching LP 42, he noticed a foul stench.

After looking around, he saw the decomposing body of a man in a black-and-white-striped t-shirt, a pair of blue-and-white-plaid short pants and a pair of white sneakers about five feet down a precipice.

The man called the police who went to the scene with a funeral home which removed the body.

The body is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday for storage.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.