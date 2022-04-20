Invest in football and make money

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe - Photo by David Reid

THE EDITOR: On April 8 at the Arima Velodrome in a football match between Central FC and West Fort United, four minutes were added on and substitutions from both sides were indicated by the commentators. The match officials didn’t possess a substitution board.

On April 10 at the Police Barracks in St James at a match between Police FC and Cunupia FC, scores of fans had to bring their own chairs. Additionally, the ground had to be cordoned off with plastic sheets and players had to warm the bench under the sun. Thank God it wasn’t raining.

At a match between Defense Force and Deportivo Point Fortin at the La Horquetta Recreational Ground, other teams had to warm up on the same ground beyond the field of play. There are many recreational grounds all over TT abandoned and neglected and in dire need of maintenance.

For international viewers on SportsMax and YouTube who tune into the football tournament, what would be their thoughts of these facilities? For local fans who attend games, how do they know the score if there are no scoreboards?

If you look at how the ball rolls during the game, the grass pitches need treatment, gardening and maintenance.

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe should not be blasting anybody about anything when these are the kinds of facilities that athletes must deal with. How are fans encouraged to patronise matches with these facilities and resources?

On a positive note, the tournament is saturated with incredible talent and exciting fixtures. The overwhelming support from fans should serve as a financial incentive for the Government.

To make money, you must spend money. Minister Cudjoe, get on with the job.

KENDELL KARAN

kendellkaran10@gmail.com