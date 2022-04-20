Excitement as face-to-face classes resume in Tobago

Signal Hill Government Primary School student Kimani Smith, 11, gets a hug from her mother Christine Smith before her first day of face-to-face classes on Wednesday. - David Reid

Physical classes resumed for term three at schools across Tobago on Wednesday.

After two years of face-to-face learning, there was a sense of excitement and nervousness among the students and their parents.

At the Signal Hill Government Primary School, one parent, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said her daughter woke up on time and was ready for school.

“She hugged me so tight, I was uncertain if I really wanted her to go at that point,” she said.

She said based upon her observations, she was comfortable with the procedures put in place on the compound to protect against covid19.

Another parent, Anita Seetaram, said her son needed to socialise, so she was happy to allow him that opportunity.

“He did experience a bit of downtime, because I mean he has been away from that physical classroom for two years, so this is going to help a lot.”

Parent Ronnie Soverall said he was also happy to see his son among his peers.

“This is his thing, back in the classroom. I’m excited just seeing the look on his face as I drop him off.”

His son Shawn said: “I’m happy to be back with my friends.”