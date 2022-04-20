Education Minister: Principal decides school's drop-off policy

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. FILE PHOTO -

Despite complaints from parents on Tuesday, the pick-up and drop-off policy at Moulton Hall Methodist School, Port of Spain, has remained unchanged.

The Minister of Education responded to complaints by parents after they were denied entry on the morning of the first day of school.

On April 19, staff at the school on Abercromby Street told parents and students they could not come in until 7.30am because of covid19 protocols.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, "The time students are allowed to enter the school compound on mornings is, and must be managed by principals at the school level."

Gadsby-Dolly said permission to enter would be affected by the availability of staff and teachers on the premises and the need to assure the safety of students, not simply for covid19 protocols, but their general safety.

"The time staff would be available at schools on mornings would vary from school to school. Hence, this is a matter for the school principal."

Calls to the Moulton Hall Methodist School went unanswered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parents waiting outside on Wednesday afternoon said they understood and agreed with the school's pick-up and drop-off policy.

One parent explained that parents are not allowed on the compound when they pick up or drop off their children. He said, parents go to the school gate, where the child's name is called when the parent arrives.