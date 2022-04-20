Deyalsingh: No delay in releasing covid19 bodies

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said there is no delay in the release of the bodies of covid19 fatalities to relatives and funeral homes owing to a shortage of PCR tests.

Responding to question in the Senate on Wednesday about a delay caused by a lack of PCR tests, Deyalsingh said, “The key reasons identified by the regional health authorities for the delay in the release of bodies to families is the next of kin are in quarantine and unavailable to claim the body at that time, and pending arrangements being made by families with funeral homes to get their loved ones.”