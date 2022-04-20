Debe woman, Moruga man murdered hours apart

Sita Jagessar

A Debe woman and a Moruga man were murdered hours apart in their homes in south Trinidad on Tuesday.

Sita Jagessar, 62, of Clarkia Drive, was found with a chop wound to her head in her living room around 3.30 pm. A relative found the body and alerted other relatives, who called the police.

And Peter Guerero, 44, a painter, was shot dead in his house at La Lune Village around 10.30 pm. The police said gunshots were heard and residents called the Moruga police station.

Police found the body in his small wooden house.

No one has been arrested in either murder.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.