1 death, 405 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health reported one covid19 death and 405 new cases on Wednesday in its daily 4 pm update.

The number of deaths to date is now 3,807 and there are 6,310 active cases.

The update said 268 of the recorded deaths were fully vaccinated patients, 3,135 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated. The patient who died had no known comorbidities.

There are 146 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021, to April 20, 2022, showed 18.1 per cent – 3,223 people – were fully vaccinated and 81.9 per cent – 14,581 people – were not.

The update said 50.8 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. A total of 710,700 people are fully vaccinated, and 689,300 have had one dose of a vaccine or none. The number of boosters administered is now 149,021.

It also said 132,802 patients have recovered from the virus, 14 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 234 have recovered from community cases.