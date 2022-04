Tobago records five new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago's active covid19 cases rose to 308, after the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported five new cases on Monday.

The division said there are 13 patients hospitalised – six fully vaccinated and seven unvaccinated.

Deaths remained at 262.

Since the pandemic reached TT in May 2020, 7,797 people in Tobago have recovered from the virus.