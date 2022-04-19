THA restores infrastructure at Little Tobago

A Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development artisan carries a door to be installed on one of the buildings at Little Tobago last Thursday. - THA

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development has completed the restoration of the building infrastructure on Little Tobago.

In a press release on Tuesday, the division said it is preparing for the return of "aspiring bird watchers, campers, divers, and swimmers to this beautiful treasure."

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine posted on Facebook that "in addition to the jetty upgrades, we are also sprucing up the entire facility on the island. We are repainting, cleaning out tons of bat mess, fixing the plumbing and toilet facilities attached to the main house, repairing the bird view platforms etc. Little Tobago has not seen this much love and attention in a long, long time."

Augustine praised the work crew who had to manually carry heavy equipment and appliances from boats to the main house.

The division said the restoration task was made easier as it was done in the comfort of a peaceful and lush environment.

Augustine announced in January that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will be expediting work on the Little Tobago jetty to get a temporary solution ready in time for Easter 2022.

He said, “No longer will visitors to Little Tobago Bird Sanctuary be injured trying to hop off glass-bottom boats and other sea crafts unto an unsafe jetty.”

He said Little Tobago was a key aspect of tourism and stakeholders had lost tremendous income owing to the damaged jetty and run-down facilities.