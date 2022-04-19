Super Bird flies away with Champagne Stakes

Trainer John O'Brien (left) is presented with the trophy for winning the Royal Colours Classic by acting CEO Derek Caines at the Santa Rosa Park on Easter Monday. O'Brien also won the Champagne Stakes. - Angelo Marcelle

SUPER BIRD flew away with the Champagne Stakes on Monday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race was one of two keenly-anticipated events, as the Arima Race Club (ARC) staged its Race Day Seven, of the 2022 season.

As the starter opened the gates, the four-year-old, guided by Andrew Poon, raced into the lead, before Marvel Vigor, with Ricardo Jadoo aboard, moved to the front, on the first bend.

Super Bird was unfazed by that development, as he regained the lead with five furlongs to go, as Marvel Vigor began to lose his steam.

Wise Guy, with Brian Boodramsingh aboard, and Cool Cat, ridden by Dillon Khelawan, tried to keep pace with Super Bird, on the homestretch, but the John O’Brien-trained colt held firm to prevail in one minute 37.4 seconds.

In the fifth race of the day – the Royal Colours Classic, for native-bred three-year-olds, O’Brien was again in winners’ row as Crown Prince, ridden by Boodramsingh, lived up to his name with a comfortable victory.

Blue Agave (ridden by Khelawan) and Soca Harmony (ridden by Jadoo) were the early pace-setters, but Soca Harmony dominated in the middle phase of the 1,350-metre race, as she had a four-length lead over Blue Agave.

Crown Prince steadily closed the gap between himself and the top two and pounced on the leaders as they turned for home. In fact, Crown Prince moved between Blue Agave and Soca Harmony and cruised to an eighth-length win, with Soca Harmony and Blue Agave trailing.

Race Day Eight of the ARC’s 2022 season will be staged on April 30.