Second man charged with Enterprise man’s murder

Jamal Gabriel Reyes - TTPS

Two months after one man faced a magistrate charged with the murder of Keevin Simon, another man has been charged.

Jamal Gabriel Reyes, also called Jamo, 19, of Chrissie Terrace in Enterprise, was expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday, a police statement said on Tuesday.

Police charged him on Sunday after receiving advice from the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.

Simon, 38, lived at Bynoe Trace Extension in Enterprise. On January 25, the police found his body with gunshot wounds at Mayers Lane, off Chrissie Terrace.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Chaguanas police investigated and arrested Reyes on April 12.

WPC La Rode laid the charge.

On February 17, Amal "Blacka" Charles, also of Enterprise, was charged with Simon’s murder and later appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate.