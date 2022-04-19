Rural Development Ministry launches cleanup campaign this weekend

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi. -

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has launched #WeCleanTT, a national clean-up and rainy season preparedness campaign that will span TT.

In a release, the minister, Faris Al-Rawi, said the campaign is geared towards cleaning and assessing the state/conditions of roads, embankments, slopes, vacant lots, overgrown lots, parks, recreational grounds, markets, and abattoirs, along with the removal of derelict vehicles.

“As part of the campaign, a surveying exercise will commence data-driven action on road repairs and maintenance. It also encompasses the introduction of the rainy season and the relevant measures being implemented to curb implications associated with the rains.”

He said the campaign would first be rolled out in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation on April 23 and 24.

“Residents are asked to send photos and pin locations of old appliances, derelict cars, tree cuttings and other debris in their community, via WhatsApp only to 707-9122/707- 9130.”

For more information, visit the ministry’s Twitter feed at @RDLGTT.