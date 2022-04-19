Protect citizens noise

THE EDITOR: Advocacy against noise pollution should be welcomed and supported. Together, the Police Service, Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and non-government organisations (NGOs) are important synergistically in spreading awareness of its harmful effects.

The public outcry should be heeded. Exposure to atmospheric pollution is deleterious to the health and well-being of human and animal life.

Research has shown the impact on land and sea is dangerous. Noise is not visible but resonates with sound. Sound is measured in decibels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is highly threatening.

From a global perspective, the European Environment Agency estimated 72,000 people were admitted to hospital with 16,000 premature deaths in Europe alone.

Therefore, I was happy to see Citizens Against Noise Pollution TT (CANPTT) call for a boost in decibel meters in the TTPS. More so, sound sources can be assessed if it exceeds a particular threshold.

Furthermore, regulating laws and stricter enforcement to protect our ecosystems are steps in the right direction for preventative and corrective measures for residential areas. Mandatory separation should also be carefully identified for commercial spaces with high-functioning machinery and equipment.

Unwanted noise pollution triggers psychological behaviours, negatively impacting cognitive performance, speech and communication development in young children.

Noise-induced hearing loss and other health issues are being diagnosed among all groups. Therefore, this should behoove us to do our part and protect the environment and our citizens, rather than being obdurate or pertinacious.

Thank you, CANPTT, for your activism.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain