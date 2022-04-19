PNM Tobago internal elections on Sunday

PNM Tobago leadership candidate Ancil Dennis. FILE PHOTO -

The PNM Tobago Council internal elections will be held on Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

PNM members can cast their votes at the Parlatuvier Multipurpose Centre, Roxborough Anglican Primary School, Mt Grace Community Centtre, Hope Community Centre, Canaan Multipurpose Centre and Bishop's High School.

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis is set to be elected as the new PNM Tobago Council political leader as he was the only person to file nomination papers for the post last month.

In an interview with Newsday in January, Dennis said he is ready to play a major role in the rebuilding of the party after its devastating loss in the THA elections last December.

Outgoing PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine decided to not seek another term after failing to lead the party to victory in two THA elections last year – a six-six tie in January and 14-1 defeat in December.

Former secretary of education Huey Cadette and Learie Paul, who unsuccessfully contested the Black Rock/Plymouth electoral district in the December 6, 2021 THA election, are vying for the position of party chairman.

The post of vice-chairman is being contested by Nicole Henry, Steve Waldron and Charles Adams, who lost the Goodwood/Mt St George electoral district to the Progressive Democratic Patriots' Megan Morrison.

Andre Baker, Stephon Isaac and Quincy Trim are vying for the position of youth officer while Kevern Phillips and Kenneth Thomas will contest the position of labour relations officer.

Former assemblyman Shomari Hector, who did not get the nod of the PNM screening committee to contest the Bethel/New Grange seat in the THA election, is unopposed for PRO.

Others contesting positions unopposed are Kamaria London (lady vice-chairman); Keston Williams (assistant general secretary); Maxslon Roberts (treasurer); Aisha Mc Knight (research officer); Gerald Brown (education officer); Monique Perreira (social media officer); Kurt Wilson (elections officer); Peter Gray (field officer); Latoya Horsford (welfare officer); Ancil Thorne (operations officer).