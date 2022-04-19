Photos of the day

Mother's Love, Melissa Oliver expressed to Newsday, how happy she felt to have her daughter Ruby, nine year old standard three pupil of Sacred Heart Girls' R. C. School out of the house on Tuesday. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.