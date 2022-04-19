News
Roger Jacob
3 Hrs Ago
Mother's Love,
Melissa Oliver expressed to Newsday, how happy she felt to have her daughter Ruby, nine year old standard three pupil of Sacred Heart Girls' R. C. School out of the house on Tuesday. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Students from ASJA Girls Secondary School exit the school's compound after completeing their first day of school open to all classes on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Back to School, Siblings Malykai Joseph 7 and Naiomi Joseph 5, students of Valencia South Government Primary School wave to the camera as they made their way to school on Tuesday morning. Photo by Roger Jacob
Brother and sister, Ethan and Maia Samlalsingh describe to media their first day back out to school at San Fernando Central Secondary School on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Leanna Hamel-Smith helps adjust her daughter's schoolbag before entering the school's compound at the start of classes on Thursday. Photo by Jeff Mayers
Students of Arima Boys' RC Primary School gathered for morning assembly on Tuesday, at the start of the first day of school. Photo by Roger Jacob
Students of San Fernando Central Secondary School making their way out of the school after completeing their first day of school to all classes on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Police officers kept a close eye on the traffic congestion, as parents and guardians dropped off their children at the busy school district near the Santa Rosa RC Church on Sanchez Street in Arima on Tuesday. Photo by Roger Jacob
Comments
"Photos of the day"