Nine more medals earned on day-two of Carifta Swimming Champs

TRINIDAD and Tobago splashed to nine more medals on day two of the Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church, on Sunday.

The boys won three gold, three silver and three bronze to send TT’s medal overall medal tally to 16 after two days of competition.

On Sunday, Nikoli Blackman, Zarek Wilson and Zachary Anthony all touched the wall in golden times. Blackman was triumphant in the boys’ 15-17 200m freestyle as he clocked one minute and 53.43 seconds (1:53.43) followed by compatriot Wilson, who was third in 1:57.70. James Allison (1:54.97) of Cayman Islands bagged the silver medal.

Wilson then splashed to victory in the division’s 50m butterfly in 25.40s with Blackman (25.51s) claiming the third spot this time around. Bahamian Marvin (25.47s) bettered Blackman by a fraction for the second spot.

And in the boys’ 13-14 200m freestyle, Anthony touched the wall first in 2:01.11. He beat to the line St Lucian runner-up Tristan Dorville (2:01.47) and Antiguan bronze receiver Ethan Stubbs-Green (2:01.95).

TT’s three silvers on the second day came from Liam Carrington, Johann Matamoro and a 15-17 boys’ team in the 4x100m medley relay.

Carrington clocked 1:04.50 in the boys’ 13-14 100m backstroke behind eventual winner Lewison Macpherson (1:01.87) of Jamaica and ahead of third-placed Brandon George (1:04.62) of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Similarly, Matamoro placed second in the 15-17 version of this event in 1:00.70. Taking gold was British Virgin Islands’ Maximillian Wilson (57.99s) whole Jamaican Nathaniel Thomas (1:01.45) rounded of the top-three finishers.

And in the 15-17 4x100m medley relay, TT’s quartet of Blackman, Matamoro, Wilson and Aaron Stuart got silver in 3:58.76. The Bahamas won the event in 3:57.65) while Bermuda were third in 4:04.07.

TT’s lone relay bronze was earned by the 13-14 4x100m medley relay team of Carrington, Roberts, Anthony and Alejandro Agard. They stopped the clock at 4:23.25.

Roberts also placed eighth in the 13-14 400m individual medley in 5:12.63.

And in the 11-12 division, Marcus Alexander had two eighth-place finishes in the 200m freestyle (2:29.41) and 50m butterfly (32.18s).

After day two, TT (177 pts) sit in the fifth position on the standings with defending champions Bahamas (470 pts) at the helm. Jamaica (392.5 pts), Cayman Islands (367 pts) and Barbados (266 pts) rounded off the top five.