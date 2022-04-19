New Venezuelan ambassador arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Photo: Alvarado Sanchez, new Venezuelan ambassador to TT.

The new ambassador of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, Alvaro Sánchez, arrived in the country at the end of last week.

Sánchez was appointed ambassador to TT by the National Assembly of Venezuela on December 11, 2021.

He has now started work at the embassy onVictoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Sánchez replaces Carlos Amador Pérez, who is now ambassador to Guyana. Perez had been in TT since March 2019.

Sánchez, 51, a career diplomat, was chargé d'affaires of the Venezuelan embassy in Barbados since June 2018, before assuming his new role inTT.

It will be his first posting as an ambassador, although he has held various other diplomatic posts in the Caribbean and Europe.