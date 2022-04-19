Murder mayhem

MURDER and mayhem was the theme of the long weekend.

While many spent the holiday weekend relaxing at home or elsewhere, law enforcement was kept busy dealing with a spate of killings, shootings, crimes of passion, and attempted kidnappings which underlined just how appallingly bad TT's crime situation is.

We expect the authorities to take the official lines when asked about this level of violence: there is always a spike in crime over any holiday period; and crimes of passion are things police can't control.

But are such low standards something we should accept?

While there will be statistical correlations between outbreaks of violence and the timing of social observances, attempts to paint bloodshed as being somehow routine or almost inevitable must be rejected.

The State is not expected to be able to control everything but what it can control is its own response to instances of crime, both in the short run and in the long term.

It is true the authorities may not be able to stop an enraged lover from lashing out at their partner. But they can take decisive action to investigate cases and bring criminals to justice in a timely and efficient manner.

Take, for example, the case we recently reported on of a woman who fled an abusive relationship after being shot in both legs a year ago. She and her children went into hiding for a year because the man was never arrested, let alone charged. Her story only came to light when her apartment home burned down and she had no choice but to publicly plead for help.

It is this kind of failure that allows a sense of hopelessness to take root and a culture of impunity to prevail.

We welcome Government’s signal that it is committed to addressing deficiencies noted in the US Department of State’s 2021 Human Rights Report, which highlighted significant human rights issues including extrajudicial killings, refoulement of refugees, poor prison conditions, open-ended investigations and the snail's pace of the justice system.

It should not have taken a report from a foreign ally to tell TT what we already know.

Deficiencies in all these areas have been spoken about for decades. Indeed, the Department of State’s report was compiled on the strength of input from local stakeholders.

Instead of merely signalling an intent to work on areas highlighted, the Government and Opposition must find ways to co-operate to bring forth the changes needed.

Compromise and negotiation are needed among our elected representatives to better serve the public interest.

An example of the kind of co-operation required relates to the powers of the Police Complaints Authority – the watchdog body for police. Time and time again we have seen this body rendered into a toothless bulldog whose findings only go so far.

Every part of the system matters and this weekend’s bloodshed should not be understood in a vacuum.