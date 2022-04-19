Man fined $2,000 for having 0.9 grammes of cocaine in Couva

File photo

Couva police caught a man carrying cocaine in his hand while walking along a road on Thursday.

The man, Lincoln Braithwaite, faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to having 0.9 grammes of cocaine.

The magistrate fined Braithwaite $2,000 and ordered him to pay it within two months, failing which he will serve six months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Prosecutor Sgt Randy Mungroo told the court that at around 10.30 am on Thursday, the police were on mobile patrol along Grant Street Extension in Couva. They saw Braithwaite walking along the road, continually turning his head to look at them and then turning away.

The police stopped and got out of the van, searched him and found cocaine in a plastic bag in his left hand.

When the police cautioned him about having the illegal drug, he said: "Officer, give me a chance, nah."

The officers arrested and took him to the Couva police station.

PC Cummings charged Braithwaite.