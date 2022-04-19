Man dies in accidental fall in Guaico
Police suspect a Sangre Grande man died when he fell and hit his head early on Tuesday morning.
Investigators said Sookdeo Bigram slipped and fell from a slope in Guaico near a gas station at around 2 am.
Passersby saw Bigram lying on the ground and called the police, who went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Bigram dead.
Police said Bigram's head was severely injured in the fall and suspect he may have been intoxicated.
Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries.
Comments
"Man dies in accidental fall in Guaico"