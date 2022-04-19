Man dies in accidental fall in Guaico

File photo

Police suspect a Sangre Grande man died when he fell and hit his head early on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Sookdeo Bigram slipped and fell from a slope in Guaico near a gas station at around 2 am.

Passersby saw Bigram lying on the ground and called the police, who went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Bigram dead.

Police said Bigram's head was severely injured in the fall and suspect he may have been intoxicated.

Sangre Grande CID are continuing enquiries.