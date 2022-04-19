From pandemic to endemic price hikes

THE EDITOR: I really pity the people who have resigned themselves to lie down and accept the draconian increases imposed on the population by the current political administration.

Theirs is a pathetic acceptance of the sorry state of affairs we are in, so that as soon as we felt a bit more secure to step out of one pandemic, we are now struck down by endemic price increases.

And not to be outdone by post-pandemic madness is that we have a minister saying that the Government cares.

And no one will be reminded more of the agony of making ends meet than those who gleefully looked forward to the reopening of schools, which was more like opening a can of worms. It must be so bitterly disappointing to look forward to going back to school with hand-me-down books, clothes, shoes and an old bag. How the good old days have returned.

Indeed, if you were a basic family on public servant money (ie, zero per cent in perpetuity or the price of being a patriot), then it would cost upwards of $2,500 to send your child back to school.

You should be reminded that now he or she has to walk with a personal protection plan for violence in schools, inclusive of a cash reserve when the bullies (a la Will Smith) come calling, a desk and chair as well as toiletries to show the minister and the permanent secretary when they pose for pictures, should they visit.

Remember that on April 19 you also pay your last dollar for gas and this shows how much the Government cares.

It makes no sense appealing for relief. The relief we need is to be free of the pharaoh.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James