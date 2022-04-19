Elderly brothers found murdered in Petit Bourg

CRIME SCENE: A crime scene investigator stands outside this building in Petit Bourg where the bodies of elderly brothers, Michael and Mervyn Lee Soy, were found on the top floor on Tuesday morning. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE -

THE bodies of two elderly brothers were found with their hands tied with plastic zip ties in their home in Petit Bourg on Tuesday morning.

Police said 87-year-old Mervyn Lee Soy and his brother Michael, 78, were found in their apartment home on the top floor of the Trinidad Ornamental store on the Eastern Main Road. The bodies were found at 8 am.

San Juan police and Homicide investigators were called in.

Police said the men's hands were tied behind their backs and it is believed they may have been strangled. The apartment, police said, was ransacked.

Newsday visited the building while police were still at the scene and spoke with neighbours, who said the Lee Soy brothers were quiet men who generally kept to themselves.

"Every so often we used to see them coming and sitting out on the patio there," said a resident, pointing at the building. "They were some of the nicest people you could meet, so this is why it's so shocking.

"I'm concerned for my own safety now, because I live right over there."

The resident, who asked not to be named, continued: "If these bandits had to rob them, just rob them and go – but they didn't have to kill the people.

"I sometimes leave my windows open because it's so hot these days, but I may have to stop doing that now, because of how violent the place is."

Neighbours said they did not hear anything overnight or on Tuesday morning to make them suspicions.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.